Indiana Fever drop another clutch game in loss to Los Angeles Sparks

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Fever were officially swept in the season series by the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday. Indiana dropped its third game of the season to Los Angeles, 87-80, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever (7-22) are in last place in the WNBA standings, behind the Seattle Storm (7-21) and the Phoenix Mercury (7-20).

Here are three observations from the Fever's loss:

Fever drop another clutch game

Despite the bottom-of-the-league record, Indiana is making some progress. In the 2022 season, the Fever were blown out of many games. This season, the Fever have been in 20 clutch game situations, which is defined by a five-point game in the final 5 minutes.

The problem with clutch games? Indiana can't win them.

The Fever led the Sparks by four points with 5 minutes left. At the 1-minute mark, they were down by three. The deficit only ballooned from there, as the Fever allowed about 17 points in the final 5 minutes.

With the loss to the Sparks, the Fever are 5-20 in clutch games this season.

Frequent turnovers plague Fever

Indiana struggled protecting the ball, committing 20 turnovers.

The Fever struggled early, turning it over three times in a 2-minute span, leading to a 10-2 Sparks lead and an early personnel change for the Fever. Starting guards Erica Wheeler and Kelsey Mitchell especially struggled on the turnover front, committing six each.

The Fever’s turnovers allowed Los Angeles to take eight more shots than Indiana. The Sparks couldn’t convert on those shots, however, as they only had 11 points off turnovers.

NaLyssa Smith returns after nine games

The Indiana Fever really missed forward NaLyssa Smith’s presence in the post — she commands attention on the floor (in turn taking away attention from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell) and is a ferocious rebounder.

Without her, the Fever have been struggling to spread the floor enough to be effective. Smith has missed the last nine games over a month, nursing a stress fracture in her left foot.

On Tuesday, her 23rd birthday, she returned. Still recovering from the fracture and ramping back up to game speed, Smith came off the bench for the first time in her two-year WNBA career.

While Smith scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in limited timer, her presence helped create space for Boston and Mitchell. Boston racked up 12 points in the first quarter, and Mitchell went 3-of-5 from the 3-point line in the game.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA: Indiana Fever drop another close game in loss to Los Angeles Sparks