Indiana Fever take down Chicago Sky, win back-to-back games for first time since May 2022

The Indiana Fever won their second straight game on Thursday night, taking down the Chicago Sky, 92-90, at Wintrust Arena.

This is the first winning streak for the Fever this season, and the first time they won back-to-back games since May 2022. Indiana (4-6) is one win from its 2022 total.

"It's about making sure we weather storms and make sure that we're resilient and relentless no matter what," guard Kelsey Mitchell said. "For us, going forward in everything that we do we have to go out like that every time. That's the standard."

Here are three thoughts from Indiana’s victory:

Fever get revenge on Sky

The Fever were 2.6 seconds from taking down the Chicago Sky in their first meeting 10 days ago. On June 6, the Sky tied the score in the final seconds and took the win in overtime.

Thursday's game was another nail-biter.

Indiana and Chicago were tied at 90 with 7.5 seconds left, and Kelsey Mitchell hit a long jumper with 1.1 seconds to play, putting the Fever up.

More: How Fever's Kelsey Mitchell won the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award

"I took a deep breath, and I noticed that the scheme was different. And I shot the pullup," Mitchell said. "We can get on the bus and feel a little free. It's not going to feel as bad as it did against Vegas."

Similar to the teams’ first meeting, Chicago had one chance to tie. But this time, Alanna Smith’s shot missed the mark.

KELSEY MITCHELL with the dagger to give the @IndianaFever a 92-90 lead with less than a second left in the game



📺 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/DPCWRtfpl7 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2023

"Nothing but confidence, and she drained it," head coach Christie Sides said of Mitchell's shot. "She works on those kinds of shots every day after practice, her and Emma Cannon are out there working on different things that happen like that. So when she let it go, I just knew it was going in."

Fever lock down Marina Mabrey late

In the first three quarters, Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey had her way.

The Notre Dame product set a new career high with 36 points, shooting 14-of-22 from the field and a sweltering 6-of-11 from the 3-point line. Indiana's Maya Caldwell buckled down on Mabrey in the fourth quarter, however, limiting her to just one shot.

"It was just not letting her have any touches," Sides said. "She was in a rhythm, she was hitting tough, tough shots. With a player like that once they get going, you just have to really try to take the ball out of their hands all together."

Overall, the Sky shot 12-of-26 (46.2%) from beyond the arc. Seven of those made 3-pointers came from just the third quarter, when the Sky scored 34 points.

Victoria Vivians provides spark off the bench

Victoria Vivians, who has come off the bench for most of the season, was a spark. Lexie Hull started but played less than 10 minutes, and Vivians picked up the slack.

Vivians scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding three assists.

"If they choose to leave me open, that's on them," Vivians said. "I know what kind of player I am, I know I can knock down the shot, and I know I can get to the basket."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever win consecutive games for first time since May 2022