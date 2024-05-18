Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun season opener peaked at 2.3 million viewers
The WNBA is breaking viewership records again in the first week of its 28th season. The Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun season opener was the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN platforms ever, including any regular season or playoff game.
The game garnered 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ peaking at 2.3 million viewers. The second game of the night featured the Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces and averaged 464,000 viewers, up 5% year-over-year. The two games combined to average 1.28 million viewers, up 192% versus last year’s regular season average on ESPN platforms.
Tuesday night's #FeverRising vs #ConnecticutSun matchup was the most-viewed #WNBA game on ESPN platforms EVER!
🏀 2.1M viewers, peak 2.3M
🏀 Doubleheader up 192% over last year's regular season avg
🏀 WNBA Countdown up 126% over last year's avg
More: https://t.co/I5LYvHoxoR pic.twitter.com/2OlMP7Wv69
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 15, 2024
WNBA content across ESPN.com and the ESPN App increased by 409% unique visitors year-over-year with total engagements also up 125% year-over-year.