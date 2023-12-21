Indiana Fever coaches in attendance to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa women's basketball

The Indiana Fever's quest for Caitlin Clark started today.

According to Kyle Huesmann of Hawkeye Report, one of On3's affiliate sites, members of the Indiana Fever coaching staff are in attendance for the Iowa women's basketball game against Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Members of the Indiana Fever coaching staff in attendance this evening to see Caitlin Clark. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) December 21, 2023

Clark is the presumed No. 1 overall pick if she decides to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft — she has one more year collegiate of eligibility because of the COVID-19 waiver.

On Dec. 10, Indiana won the top pick in the 2024 draft for the second straight season. It is the fourth time in WNBA history that a franchise had multiple consecutive No. 1 picks.

Indiana picked center Aliyah Boston out of South Carolina with the top pick in the 2023 draft, and she became the WNBA Rookie of the Year. The Fever employed a similar strategy with Boston, visiting her in Columbia as she was preparing to make her decision.

Similar to the method with Boston, the Fever said after the draft lottery that they will encourage Clark to make the best decision for her career, whether it be stay in college or go pro.

