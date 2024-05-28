Indiana Fever climb out of ESPN’s WNBA power rankings cellar

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on the board.

Clark canned a pair of late 3-pointers to help propel Indiana past the Los Angeles Sparks, 78-73. The second was a dagger 3-pointer with 40.5 seconds remaining that extended Indiana’s lead to 76-71 and effectively iced the victory.

Though she shot just 4-of-14 from the field and 2-of-9 from 3-point range, Clark collected her first career double-double in the win. The 6-foot rookie guard finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block in the Fever’s first win of the Clark era and of the 2024 WNBA season.

The Fever got great contributions from guard Kelsey Mitchell and second-year forward Aliyah Boston as well. Mitchell finished with a team-high 18 points, while Boston added 17 points and six rebounds.

As a result, the Fever are out of ESPN’s WNBA power rankings cellar. Indiana climbed two spots to No. 10 in ESPN’s latest WNBA power rankings.

The Fever got their first win (78-73 at Los Angeles on Friday) and their first look at the two-time defending champion Aces (99-80 loss in Las Vegas on Saturday). They have played the most games of any WNBA team and looked weary at Vegas. It’s another busy week for the Fever, but all three games are at home. Caitlin Clark leads in points (15.4), assists (6.3) and steals (1.1); she and fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell (14.0 PPG) are starting to jell. Veteran center Temi Fagbenle — whose energy has been a lift to the Fever — moved into the starting lineup at Vegas. And Aliyah Boston had her best game of the season at Los Angeles. – Michael Voepel, ESPN.

Clark is currently averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. She is shooting 37.1% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 88.9% from the free throw line.

Indiana closes up its month of May with games against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday and versus the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire