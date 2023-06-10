Indiana Fever beat Minnesota Lynx on road, earn second victory of 2023 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever won their second game of the 2023 season with a 71-69 victory on the road against the Minnesota Lynx Friday.

Indiana held a 71-66 lead with a minute remaining but Minnesota's Napheesa Collier hit a 3-point shot to make it a one-possession game. On the ensuing possession, Kelsey Mitchell turned it over to give the Lynx a chance to take the lead, but the Fever's defense held tough at the end.

Mitchell led Indiana with 22 points and three 3-pointers. NaLyssa Smith contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds while Aliyah Boston had 10 points, 11 boards and 2 blocks. Erica Wheeler also scored in double digits with 10 points.

While Indiana trailed after three quarters, 55-51, it outscored Minnesota in the final period, 20-14.

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith shoots while defended by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
In late May the Fever broke their 20-game losing streak, which tied the WNBA record for consecutive losses, with a 90-87 win over the Atlanta Dream. Indiana improved its record to 2-5 with the win in Minnesota. Both of its wins this season have come on the road.

Next up for the Fever is a Sunday matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Phoenix Mercury at home.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA scores: Indiana Fever top Minnesota Lynx for second win

