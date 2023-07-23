Indiana Fever allow WNBA record 44-point first quarter, lose to New York Liberty

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Fever’s first-half showing doomed their chances against the New York Liberty on Sunday.

The Fever allowed 44 points in the first quarter on their way to a 101-83 loss to the Liberty at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, dropping their record to 6-16 on the season.

Here are three observations from the Fever’s third loss to the Liberty this season:

Lacking discipline

First-year coach Christie Sides stresses discipline, especially on defense, with her Fever team. But the Fever’s discipline fell apart early on Sunday afternoon.

“We played 30 minutes tonight, we didn’t play 40,” Sides said. “You can’t play in this league and play 30 minutes in a 40-minute game and expect to win, especially against a team like New York.”

The Liberty ran through Indiana’s defense early, as New York exploded for 44 points in the first quarter — the most points in a first quarter in WNBA history. The Liberty went 15-of-18 from the field, including 6-of-8 from the 3-point line.

The Fever outscored the Liberty, 66-57, in the final three quarters, but the 44-17 first quarter was enough for the Liberty to run away with an 18-point victory.

“It’s never our offense, I always feel like it’s pretty good,” guard Victoria Vivians said. “We just have to come in and focus on defense. I feel like they shot 100% in the first quarter, I feel like they didn’t miss. So, I feel like we just have to be better focusing on our defense, executing our defense and be on the defensive scheme. If we had done that, the game would’ve been totally different.”

Aliyah Boston limited

While the Liberty racked up 44 points, Fever rookie and All-Star starter Aliyah Boston struggled. She had three fouls, including a flagrant 1 for hitting Liberty star Breanna Stewart in the face, in the first 10 minutes, forcing her to sit for most of the second quarter.

“When you have to take Aliyah off the floor, it’s not a good situation for your team because of what she brings,” Sides said. “We talked right after the game, and there are some things she has to work on, as well, but she’s battling in there.”

Boston returned to the game late in the second quarter, but she could not play aggressively in order to keep herself on the floor. In the end, she played just 21 minutes, taking only three shots for six points with one rebound and three assists. She picked up one more foul after the fourth quarter, ending the game with four.

Indiana’s rebounding effort greatly struggled without Boston on the floor, as they only grabbed 25 rebounds compared to New York’s 35.

“Rebounding, I think, is something that requires heart and hustle and as a team, I think we failed to do that, especially in the first half,” Grace Berger said. “Obviously, we miss Aliyah in all aspects or facets of the game when she's not in there, but I think the things we can control we have to lock in on that much more when she’s on the bench.”

Amanda Zahui B got the bulk of minutes at center in Boston’s absence, playing 15 minutes and going 2-of-8 from the field for five points.

Lexie Hull returns from injury

Second-year Fever guard Lexie Hull returned on Sunday after missing two games with a broken nose. Hull was one of two starters missing for those games, as NaLyssa Smith remains out with a left foot fracture.

Hull broke her nose in the penultimate game before the All-Star break on July 9 against the Wings. She had surgery to repair the nose and will have to wear a face mask for the remainder of the season.

“I’ll look a little different out there today, but I’m excited,” Hull said pregame. “It was definitely weird watching the last few games on TV, and I’m happy I’m back here with the team.”

Hull played 25 minutes in her return from injury, going 3-for-6 from the field for seven points. She also had two steals and fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“Having Lexie back is huge,” Sides said pregame. “... It’s great, she brings a level of toughness out there, and it just gives us another option to bring somebody in.”

