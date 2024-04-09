Indiana defensive line transfer to visit LSU on Wednesday

While the main transfer portal rush has since subsided before it reopens again following spring ball, there are still a few uncommitted players from the first portal cycle.

One of those is Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi, who has received quite a bit of interest from several programs. LSU is one of them, and according to On3, Blidi is set to visit Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

He recently visited Washington and will soon visit Oklahoma. He canceled a visit with Arizona.

A graduate transfer who began his career at Texas Tech, Blidi appeared in 34 games in three seasons with the Red Raiders. In his lone season in Bloomington, he played in 12 games with 11 starts, totaling 30 tackles (four for loss) and a pass breakup.

LSU has some competition for the Trenton, New Jersey, native, but Blidi would be a very nice addition for a Tigers defensive line that lacks depth entering 2024.

