Indiana defensive end Andre Carter staying in attack mode at multiple positions

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football defensive end Andre Carter embodied the group’s swarm mentality in a 33-24 loss to Penn State.

There was a stretch in the second quarter where he single-handedly pushed the Nittany Lions out of field goal range.

Penn State guard JB Nelson was called for holding when all he could do to stop Carter from tackling quarterback Drew Allar for a 5-yard loss was pull him down to the ground right in front of the official.

After drawing the holding call, Carter forced Allar out of the pocket again on the next snap. This time he used a spin move on offensive tackle Drew Shelton that opened the door for more pressure from the rest of the defense.

Allar was forced to just throw the ball away.

Carter had six tackles with three quarterback pressures (one quarterback hit and two hurries) while playing 65 snaps. He played more snaps on the interior of the line (25) than he had all season.

“He’s a big strong guy, we look at matchups every single week and where we can best utilize his skill set,” Indiana defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri said. “Some packages he’s on the edge, some packages he’s on the inside. We’ve had a little bit of that all year then each week we say this is our favorite attack. We bumped him in and he did a good job, he’s got skills in both places.”

The Western Michigan transfer has gone under the radar a bit this season amidst IU’s defensive struggles.

While his sack numbers are done, he’s still been the Hoosiers most impactful defender by a wide margin. He has 37 tackles (21 solo) with seven tackles for a loss, two sacks and two pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, he leads the team with 24 quarterback pressures including 21 quarterback hurries and 19 stops (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense). His pass-rush win rate is down from last year (17.4%), but still a solid number at 11.5% considering how quickly mainly opposing offenses are emphasizing the quick pass game.

“Being around the quarterback, harassing the quarterback, I think he’s done a good job from that standpoint, “ Guerrieri said.

He’s the defense’s highest-rated starter (74.8) and run defender (87.0), that run defense grade is the site’s highest among all FBS edge rushers.

The number that sticks out for Indiana head coach Tom Allen is the 451 defensive snaps Carter has played.

“He plays so hard, and I think we've got to probably take some of those reps off him so he can be better at the end,” Allen said. “...Just got to continue to bring guys along behind him so he doesn't have to play as many snaps.”

Carter has played the third most snaps on the defense — he’s played 60 or more snaps in five of the team’s eight games — and no other defensive lineman has played more than 300 snaps.

“I think that's important on the defensive line in general to take some hits off guys and be able to finish in the fourth quarter the way you want it to be,” Allen said.

