Indiana defensive end Andre Carter named to Bednarik Award watch list

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football defensive end Andre Carter was named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list on Monday.

The award is given to college football's defensive player of the year.

Carter, who is one of 85 players on the list, was the highest rated transfer to sign with Indiana during the offseason. The former Western Michigan defender had 132 career tackles (28 for a loss) with 12.5 sacks and is coming off his most productive season of his career with 68 tackles (13.5 for a loss) with seven sacks.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said Carter was the "MVP of the defense" during spring camp and is one of the most physical and disruptive defensive linemen he's coached during his six-plus seasons as coach.

This year's winner will be announced College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023.

