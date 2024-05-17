Indiana commit, 4-star CB Chris McCorkle locks in official visit to MSU

Michigan State football will be hosting a highly-rated fellow Big Ten commit for an official visit next month.

Four-star cornerback Chris McCorkle has locked in an official visit to Michigan State from June 14-16. McCorkle hails from Sarasota, Fla. and is currently committed to Indiana.

McCorkle ranks as the No. 25 cornerback and No. 246 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of 30 programs to have already offered McCorkle, according to 247Sports. He has other official visits lined up for Indiana, Florida, Iowa and Kansas — all schools that have also offered McCorkle.

What’s Up East Lansing ?🔥🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/bwQkP3kCMr — Chris McCorkle lll (@ChrisMccorkle_8) May 17, 2024

