Indiana coach Tom Allen doesn’t name a starting quarterback for Rutgers game

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana football team is back to square one at quarterback going into a Week 7 matchup against Rutgers.

Coach Tom Allen didn’t name a starter during his weekly press conference on Monday and told reporters that his coaching staff is still evaluating who will get the starting nod on Saturday between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby after rotating the two in a 52-7 loss to Michigan.

"Both of them did some good things on Saturday, both of them made mistakes, but it's about protecting the football, it's about running the offense and being effective with that," Allen said.

The only clarity Allen provided was that whoever starts would be IU’s quarterback for the team's final six games.

“This person will be the guy,” Allen said. “I’m not going to rotate them back and forth."

Jackson threw for 52 yards (7 of 13) with two interceptions — one of which came in the red zone — against Michigan. Sorsby had 44 yards on 6 of 15 passing and was sacked three times.

Both quarterbacks turned the ball over on a fumble as well.

While Jackson got the start, he played fewer snaps than Sorsby, according to Pro Football Focus. Jackson played 19 snaps and only four in the second half while Sorsby took 44 snaps after entering the game on IU’s third possession.

"If you can take the first quarter and bottle up with both of them, I think they both did some really good things there and played at a high level," Indiana offensive coordinator Rod Carey said. "The second half, we can't turn the ball over at quarterback. It wasn't good enough in the second half."

Indiana jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with 141 total yards and the offense going 4 of 6 on third down.

Jackson drove the offense down to Michigan’s 11-yard line on their second possession — the closest an opposing team has come all season to getting the ball inside the 10-yard line — and the Hoosiers scored using a trick play on their next drive to score.

They didn't match that kind of production the rest of the game — IU had 98 yards and eight first downs in three quarters

"When they are doing exactly (what's asked of them) in the system, they are performing at a high level, they both are," Carey said, of the quarterbacks. "When they go a little bit away from that, it's not good. I've seen the highs, Sorsby obviously had a lot of highs and he had some lows and Tayven the same thing.”

That lack of consistency is why Indiana went back to the quarterback rotation they used at the start of the season. Jackson was named the full-time starter going into the Louisville game, but was benched in a 44-17 loss to Maryland.

Carey said the plan to rotate the quarterbacks came from discussions throughout the bye week after taking over for former offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

"I think there are a lot of discussions, I follow coach Allen's lead on that,” Carey said, of Saturday’s rotation. “I'm certainly part of those discussions and we go back and forth on that. I think we came to that solution. That wasn't something I came in with, I think that came through discussion and evaluating where we are."

Why shake things up so dramatically after giving Jackson only three starts? Carey described the decision-making process in very clear terms.

“If you are not performing whether you are a left guard or quarterback, there has to be evaluation,” Carey said. “That's called coaching and we have to try to put the team in the best spot to win a football game. The quarterbacks are not different. That's why we went into the game doing what we were going to do cause we were trying to get good performance out of that position.”

