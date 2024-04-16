Indiana catches Caitlin Clark fever
Most sizes of Caitlin Clark's jersey sold out on Fanatics within an hour of the Indiana Fever selecting her as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Caitlin Clark and this year’s WNBA Draft class set yet another all-time viewership record on Monday night.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
For 20 minutes Monday, Iowa and LSU put on a show. Then Caitlin Clark seized the spotlight, breaking more records in the process.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
After a 2023 national title game that lit the basketball world on fire, Iowa and LSU are running it back with a trip to the Final Four a stake.
Ice Cube sees the BIG3 as an offseason alternative for WNBA players to make money, instead of traveling overseas.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Zion Williamson played a career-high 70 games this regular season.
Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double last season with the Wildcats while leading them to the Sweet 16.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.