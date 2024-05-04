Indiana Bulls-South 10U win championship

May 4—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bulls-South 10u traveled to Indianapolis and came home with another championship.

The Bulls easily dispatched Smithville Scrappers Blue 10u to open pool play Saturday 9-0. The Bulls got on the board in the top of the first inning after Blayne Rogers doubled. Gibson Miller walked, Dustin Wessel singled, and Nolan McCamment singled, each scoring one run. The Bulls added to their early lead in the top of the second inning when an error scored one run, and Blayne Rogers singled, scoring two runs.

The Bulls added one run in the third, Tucker Glidden singled, making the score 8-0. Gibson Miller stepped on the hill first for the Bulls. The righty allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out none and walking one. Jamison Dare tossed 1.1 innings of shutout ball for the Bulls in relief. The lefty surrendered three hits, striking out one and walking none.

Blayne Rogers went 2-for-3 at the plate as the second baseman led the team with three RBIs. Nolan McCamment and Blayne Rogers each collected two hits for the Bulls.

The Bulls had patience at the plate, amassing six walks for the game. Logan Voss and Gibson Miller led the team with two free passes each. Logan Voss and Tucker Glidden each stole multiple bases for the Bulls. The Bulls stole seven bases in the game. They were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Dustin Wessel made the most plays with three.

In the second game of pool play Saturday, the Bulls won big over Next Level 10u, 9-1. Next Level got on the board in the top of the first. The Bulls jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the first inning after Dustin Wessel singled, Nolan McCamment hit a sacrifice fly, and Tucker Glidden was struck by a pitch, each scoring one run.

The Bulls extended their early lead with three runs in the bottom of the second thanks to RBIs by Logan Voss and Blayne Rogers.

Tucker Glidden began the game for the Bulls. The righty gave up one hit and one run over three innings, striking out two and walking one. Lucas Werner tossed one inning of no-run ball for the Bulls in relief. He allowed zero hits, striking out two and walking none.

Dustin Wessel and DeShawn Fivecoat each collected two hits for the Bulls. Emmitt Metz went 1-for-1 at the plate as the right-handed hitter led the team with two runs batted in. Dustin Wessel stole three bases.

With the two big wins Saturday, the Bulls earned the No. 1 seed and did not have to play until 4 p.m. Sunday. They won big over Bucks Baseball Club 10u, 8-2.

The Bulls jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the first inning after an error scored one run, Nolan McCamment singled, scoring one run, and Tucker Glidden doubled, scoring two runs. A double by Blayne Rogers extended the Bulls lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning. The Bulls added one run in the third. Dustin Wessel scored after tagging up, making the score 6-2.

Gibson Miller earned the win for The Bulls. The right-handed pitcher gave up three hits and two runs (one earned) over five innings, striking out four and walking none. Dustin Wessel collected the save.

The Bulls tallied 10 hits in the game. Nolan McCamment, Dustin Wessel, Tucker Glidden, and Blayne Rogers each collected two hits for The Bulls. Nolan McCamment and Tucker Glidden each drove in three runs for The Bulls.

The Bulls topped Strive-Miller 10u 7-3 Sunday to earn their second championship for the year.

Strive-Miller 10u got on the board first with a solo home run to left field in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first inning, the Bulls went back into the lead after Dustin Wessel walked, and Strive-Miller 10u committed an error, each scoring one run. A walk by Blayne Rogers, and a single by Gibson Miller helped the Bulls extend their early lead in the second.

Dustin Wessel stepped on the bump first for the the Bulls. The starting pitcher surrendered five hits and three runs (two earned) over six innings, striking out four and walking none.

Nolan McCamment, Gibson Miller, Lucas Werner, Tucker Glidden, and Easton Gray each collected one hit for The Bulls. Nolan McCamment, Gibson Miller, and Lucas Werner each drove in one run for the Bulls.

The Bulls had patience at the plate, tallying six walks for the game. Logan Voss and Blayne Rogers led the team with two walks each. Jamison Dare, Gibson Miller, Lucas Werner, and Blayne Rogers each stole multiple bases for the Bulls. The Bulls ran wild on the base paths, piling up 11 stolen bases for the game.

The Bulls thank the following sponsors: Napoleon Locker, The Napoleon State Bank, PD Farms, RBSK Partners PC, and Richard B. Pease/GUDE Corp.

