Indiana Bulls 10U South are state runner-up

Jun. 20—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bulls 10U South baseball team joined 12 other teams to compete in the state tournament AAA Division June 15 and 16. The Bulls battled through the field to finish state runner-up.

In pool play, the Bulls fell to BBC Purple 10-8. The Bulls scored first when Lucas Werner singled to drive in a run. The Bulls fell behind 9-1 and rallied, but came up just short. Nolan McCamment and Tucker Glidden both pitched for the Bulls. Emmitt Metz led the Bulls offensively with three hits in three at-bats. McCamment drove in three runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Bulls bounced back to knock off On Deck 12-4. Gibson Miller went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a single. Werner, Metz and Logan Voss both added a double. Easton Gray drove in a run. DeShawn Fivecoat singled to score a run. Dustin Wessel added two hits. Miller got the win on the mound, allowing three runs on two hits with four strike outs. Jamison Dare pitched in relief.

Sunday, the Bulls opened with an 11-3 win over BBC Purple. The Bulls scored one run in the first on a Werner single. In the second, Fivecoat and Blayne Rogers both scored for the Bulls. In the third, the Bulls scored six runs in the third inning. Gibson Miller doubled in two runs in the inning. A walk to Dare scored another run and Fivecoat's fielder's choice plated another run. McCamment got the win on the hill, allowing no hits with one strike out. McCamment and Rogers both had two hits.

The Bulls then knocked off Vincennes 7-1. In the top of the first inning, Wessel doubled to drive in two runs. Werner's ground out scored another run for the Bulls. Voss picked up the win on the mound, allowing no earned runs through five innings with four hits and one strike out. Wessel pitched one inning in relief with one strike out. McCamment and Werner both had two hits. Wessel, Miller and Werner all had two RBIs.

Against Center Grove Red, the Bulls were victorious 7-4 in the third game Sunday. The Bulls took the 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Werner doubled in two runs and an error scored a run. After Center Grove Red tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, the Bulls regained the lead in the top of the fifth. A Rogers ground out scored a run to put the Bulls up for good 5-4. McCamment and Dare both pitched for the Bulls. Wessel, Miller and Werner all had two hits.

The Bulls took the field for a fourth game Sunday, the state championship game. The Razorbacks-Nave 2032 knocked off the Bulls 8-3 for the title. Wessel, Miller and Gray all had an RBI for the Bulls.

The Bulls-South 10U thank the following sponsors: GUDE, PD Farms, RBSK Partners PC, The Napoleon Locker, and The Napoleon State Bank.

