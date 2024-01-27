Indiana basketball's upset bid falls short in final minutes against Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — A short-handed Indiana basketball team pushed No. 10 Illinois to the brink on Saturday afternoon in Champaign.

The Illini closed out a 70-62 win after Xavier Johnson missed a pair of free throws that would have tied the game with just 54 seconds to go.

Indiana (12-8; 4-5 Big Ten) fell to under .500 in the Big Ten with its third straight loss and fifth loss in last seven games. The Hoosiers are now 0-5 against ranked teams this season while No. 10 Illinois (15-5; 6-3) remains in third place in the conference.

Mackenzie Mgbako had his first career double-double with 12 points (10 in the second half) and 12 rebounds while Malik Reneau led all scorers with 21 points despite fouling out with 3:02 to go.

Indiana basketball’s competitive fire not enough

Indiana went on a 13-0 run during the second half to take a 49-42 lead with 12:43 to go after leading for all but three minutes in the first half. The Hoosiers slowed down a high-powered Illini offense averaging 82.7 points per game (24th in the country) while keeping pace with them on the glass.

It was the kind of effort on the road coach Mike Woodson has been looking for all season from his group.

It just wasn’t enough.

While Malik Reneau carried the team for long stretches and got the best of Coleman Hawkins for much of the game, IU’s total lack of outside shooting and lack of offensive options in the half court offense down the stretch allowed Illinois to close out the game.

Indiana finished the game without a made 3-pointer for the first time since Feb. 25 vs. Wisconsin 2010 (0 for 5). The Hoosiers were 0 for 9 on Saturday.

Mike Woodson shakes up starting lineup, rotations

Woodson reinserted Xavier Johnson to the starting lineup for the first time since he was ejected in the second half of a loss to Rugters on Jan. 9. Johnson had a bounce in his step that’s been missing of late. He attacked the rim and finished through contact multiple times.

He finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Hoosiers also had Anthony Walker get his first start of the season with Kel’el Ware sidelined once again with an ankle injury. The Miami transfer had only started three games in the previous two seasons.

Indiana leaned on its starters (and a small ball lineup) more than it has all season. Anthony Leal, who had missed IU’s previous two games, was the first bench player to check in and he didn’t enter the game until there was 11:51 to go in the half.

Leal (six minutes) and Gabe Cupps (five minutes) were the only reserves to play substantive minutes in the half. Cupps was the only bench player to get playing time in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Leal made a key block down the stretch to help Indiana tie the game 62-62 with 1:16 to go.

C.J. Gunn, who was ejected in a loss to Wisconsin last week, and Kaleb Banks didn’t play on Saturday. Banks has only played 13 minutes combined in the team’s last five games.

