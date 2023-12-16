Indiana basketball's upset bid falls short in final minutes against No. 2 Kansas

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson’s vision for the program was on full display at Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoosiers went toe-to-toe against No. 2 Kansas in front of a raucous sold-out crowd that hung on every basket (and whistle).

The only thing missing was a victory.

Kansas erased a 13-point deficit in the second half — its first lead came with 4:53 left in the game — to escape Bloomington with a 75-71 victory.

It was a tantalizingly close game for IU fans with an inspired effort from Trey Galloway that was almost enough to get his team across the finish line. Galloway scored a career-high 28 points (12 of 17) while playing without his running mate Xavier Johnson in the backcourt.

Johnson missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury.

Galloway drained a 3-pointer with 54 seconds to go to cut Kansas lead to 71-69, but missed what would have been a go-ahead shot from beyond the arc the next time down the floor.

Kansas got a pair of clutch 3-pointers from Kevin McCullar Jr. and Dajuan Harris in the final minutes. McCullar led Kansas with 21 points despite going 3 of 11 from the field. He was 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Indiana held its ground the first time Kansas tried to get back into the game.

After going scoreless for three-plus minutes coming out of halftime, Mackenzie Mgbako and Galloway hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend IU’s lead back to double-digits. Galloway followed that up with a couple drives to the basket, the second of which — a layup high off the glass over Hunter Dickinson — gave him a new career-high.

He previously scored 20 points in a win over Nebraska back on Dec. 7, 2022.

Galloway put his recent struggles behind him right out of the gate. He was aggressive in transition and made back-to-back fast-break layups in the opening minutes thanks to some acrobatic moves at the basket.

He also drew a foul driving to the rim against Elmarko Jackson and dished off an assist on an early 3-pointer for Malik Reneau that gave the Hoosiers a 12-6 lead at the first media timeout.

Mgbako showed some early fire as well.

The freshman showed off his quick first step on a drive against McCullar. Mgbako laid the ball in with his left hand while falling away from the basket and getting fouled.

After it rolled around the rim and dropped in, Mgbako let out a loud scream. He had a team-high six points and three rebounds when he checked out of the game for the first time with 11:56 to go in the first half and Indiana leading 18-11.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 12 points in the first half despite a field-goal drought that lasted nearly five minutes. Ware ended the dry spell with a put back slam with 5:40 to go and Mgbako followed that up with a 3-pointer in transition as part of an 8-0 run.

Indiana never trailed in the first half and went into the break with a 40-32 lead. Kansas shot 35% in the half while leading scorers Dickinson and McCullar combined for 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

