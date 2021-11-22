Indiana basketball's Rob Phinisee out with leg injury, Logan Duncomb suspended three games

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana senior point guard Rob Phinisee is out for the Hoosiers' game Sunday evening with Louisiana due to a leg injury and freshman center Logan Duncomb is suspended three games for an undisclosed violation of team rules, according to a release from an IU spokesman prior to the game.

In addition, the spokesman confirmed that sophomore wing Trey Galloway had surgery to repair a left wrist injury and is out indefinitely. Galloway's mother posted on Facebook earlier this week that he had the surgery and is expected to be out four weeks.

According to the release, Phinisee injured his leg in Indiana's win over St. John's on Wednesday. Phinisee is averaging 4.0 points per game this season and has five assists in three games. After starting for most of his first three seasons, he has come off the bench this season behind Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson.

More: Biggest takeaway from Hoosiers' narrow win over St. John's? IU has a bench it can trust.

Duncomb has appeared in one of the Hoosiers' first three games, playing four minutes and earning an assist and two rebounds in the Hoosiers win over Northern Illinois on Nov. 12.

With Phinisee, Galloway and Duncomb out, the Hoosiers are down to 10 healthy scholarship players. Sophomore point guard Khristian Lander is expected to see more minutes as the backup point guard and sophomore guard Anthony Leal could also see his minutes increase.

Follow Herald-Times IU Insider Dustin Dopirak on Twitter at @DustinDopirak or email him at DDopirak@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU basketball: Logan Duncomb suspended 3 games, Rob Phinisee out Sunday