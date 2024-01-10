Indiana basketball's road woes continue in loss to Rutgers

Indiana basketball couldn’t keep pace with a Rutgers team that came into Tuesday night’s game with some of the most anemic offensive numbers in the country.

The Scarlet Knights hung on for a 66-57 win despite not scoring a field goal in the final 4:40 of the game and shooting 32% (21 of 65) for the game.

Indiana (11-5; 3-2 Big Ten) had three players in double-digits led by Kel’el Ware’s 13 points and 17 rebounds. Rutgers (8-7; 0-4) got 13 points from Mawot Mag and five points, 11 rebounds and five blocks from Clifford Omoruyi.

The game got away from the Hoosiers when they had a six minute scoreless stretch in the second half, which was their second such stretch of the game.

Indiana basketball way too careless with the basketball

The Hoosiers were one shy of their season average of 11.8 turnovers per game at the half. It was another sloppy effort from coach Mike Woodson’s team that made the four turnovers they had against Ohio State look like an outlier.

Xavier Johnson, who had no turnovers in 34 minutes against the Buckeyes, had four in the first 20 minutes. In one ugly exchance, he had the ball ripped away while driving to the line then was called for goaltending on the other end.

He also lost the ball when IU was trying to hold it for the final shot in the first half that helped Rutgers go into halftime with a 30-27 lead after David Simpson hit a 3-pointer from the logo near half court despite shooting 34% (12 of 35) and 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Indiana finished the game with 18 turnovers while Johnson was ejected for a flagrant two with 13:10 to go. It was IU’s fourth game of the season with 17 or more turnovers and third in the last four games. Rutgers had 18 points off turnovers.

Mackenzie Mgbako doesn’t have the homecoming he was hoping for

Mackenzie Mgbako's homecoming ended with him fouling out in the final seconds. He grew up in Gladstone and playing his high school ball at Roselle Catholic and Gill St. Bernard’s School. According to the broadcast, he had requested 21 tickets for the game for friends and family.

While he hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, he was a non-factor down the stretch. He finished with 13 points., but was 4 of 11 from the field (3 of 8 from 3-point range) and turned it over twice.

It continued his up-and-down freshman season for the Hoosiers. The struggles on Tuesday night came just a week after he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Mgbako airmailed multiple 3-pointers in the second half, lost a defensive rebound that resulted in a 3-pointer from Jamichael Davis and was 2 of 5 from the free throw line after coming into the game shooting 94% from the line.

He also had a key shot blocked with IU trailing 54-48 with less than two minutes to go.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball's offense falls flat in loss to Rutgers