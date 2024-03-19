Indiana basketball's projected scholarship chart for the 2024-25 season

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana basketball team's season ended with a 93-66 loss in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals to Nebraska.

It was a disappointed end to a season that didn't quite go as the Hoosiers had planned. It was the first time in coach Mike Woodson's tenure the team didn't earn an NCAA tournament bid. Woodson's new look roster that included Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware and five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako didn't click until late in the year.

Indiana also suffered a series of injury-related setbacks at point guard — Xavier Johnson dealt with foot and wrist injuries — where the team was already lacking depth.

The Hoosiers aren't participating in the NIT with the coaching staff focused on recruiting with three open scholarships. The only player they had signed for 2024 — five star forward Liam McNeeley — has requested out of his national letter of intent and reopened his recruitment.

In Division 1, teams can have a maximum of 13 scholarship players. The transfer portal window for college basketball players runs from March 18 through May 1.

More: Indiana basketball's Kel'el Ware isn't sure he's lock to go in first round of NBA draft

Here's a look at where things stand:

Seniors : 3 (Trey Galloway*, Anthony Leal*, Payton Sparks)

Juniors: 4 (Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks)

Sophomores: 2 (Gabe Cupps, Mackenzie Mgbako)

Freshman: 1 (Jakai Newton; RS)

Total scholarship players: 10

* Fifth-year seniors

More: Indiana basketball's Malik Reneau silent on future plans after Big Ten tourney exit

Latest updates on Indiana basketball's roster

March 17: After the loss to Nebraska, Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau said they were unsure about their future plans. Ware steadily climbed up mock drafts throughout the season as he averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He told reporters before the season at IU's media day that he envisioned his stay in Bloomington being a one-and-done type of situation. Ware was projected lottery pick at the start of his freshman year at Oregon, but he fell out of coach Dana Altman's rotation and was criticized for his lack of effort. He rebuilt his draft stock in Bloomington and was earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

March 10: Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal told fans at Senior Day they will play for the Hoosiers in 2024-25. The NCAA granted student athletes enrolled in 2020-21 an additional year of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Galloway and Leal were both part of the IU's 2020 signing class.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Breaking down IU basketball's scholarship situation for 2024-25