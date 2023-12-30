Indiana basketball's Payton Sparks makes the most of starting nod against Kennesaw State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball center Payton Sparks didn’t get much notice he would be in the starting lineup on Friday night in a 100-87 win over Kennesaw State in place of Kel’el Ware.

Ware, who is the team’s leading scorer (14.9 points) and rebounder (8.9) this season, came down sick the morning of the game after practicing with the team multiple times this week.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson said it was a no-brainer to turn to Sparks, the big-bodied Ball State transfer who was a two-time All-MAC performer with 62 career starts under his belt.

“He was tremendous tonight,” Woodson said. “I mean, his numbers, look at 10 and 8, four blocks, two assists in 14 minutes. He was pretty special, I think.”

Indiana's Payton Sparks (24) shoots past Kennesaw State's Demond Robinson (0) during the first half of the Indiana versus Kennesaw State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

As Indiana jumped out to a 18-8 lead in the opening minutes, Sparks had a steal and blocks on consecutive possessions.

He also made the most of the five minutes he played in the second half.

When Trey Galloway missed a fastbreak layup high off the glass coming out of halftime, Sparks ran the floor like a runaway freight train and cleaned things up with a thunderous dunk.

He muscled in another putback with multiple Kennesaw State defenders swiping at the ball when Malik Reneau missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key a few minutes later. The officials blew the whistle and Sparks went nose-to-nose with Owls forward Rongie Gordon.

Sparks’ imposing stare spoke a lot louder than any words.

“I'm sure it's special for him,” Woodson said. “This is his first big-time start. And as a coach, I'm anxious to see if he's ready to play because he hadn't played big minutes, and he only played 14 minutes tonight, but I thought they were a positive 14 minutes to help us win a basketball game.”

“That tells me a lot about him in terms of being ready to play because you just never know...And he was ready and he stepped in and gave us a major lift. That's what team play is all about.”

The performance came after Sparks only attempted one shot in each of IU’s previous two games. He set career-highs across the board on Friday night while playing with confidence on both ends of the court.

“He was great tonight,” Indiana forward Kaleb Banks said. “I'm very proud of him. He had a lot of game-changing plays, a nice put-back dunk. That was crazy for us. Some nice blocks. Really gave us some momentum.”

