Indiana basketball's Mike Woodson addresses coaching future

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson isn't sure if he will coach into his 70's, but he didn't leave much doubt about his intentions for next season during a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Woodson, who turns 66 years old in March, is 58-37 during his three seasons for his alma mater.

"I came back to put this team in the best position possible, and I'm going to continue to do that," Woodson said. "I'm almost 66, but I feel good. I still move around and I still think well, in terms of the game and I still think I can teach the game."

"There are coaches coaching into their 70's, I don't know if that's something I'll do, but at this point I'll take it a day a time, or year at a time, but I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, guys. I'm just not. I'm going to continue to build this team and try to put this team in the best position possible and see where it leads us."

Indiana basketball in midst of a rebuilding year

The Hoosiers are 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten) with six games to play. They are in real jeopardy of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time during Woodson's tenure after losing seven of their last 10 games.

Indiana was ranked as high as No. 10 in the country in 2022-23 and finished the year at No. 21. Woodson had to overhaul the roster going into this after losing four of his five starters — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp and Race Thompson.

The Hoosiers added Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware, a highly sought after former five-star prospect, and former Duke signee, Mackenzie Mgbako. The program is eager to add 2024 five-star signee Liam McNeeley to the fold next year. The Montverde Academy standout is the No. 14 ranked player in his class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

McNeely's two finalists were IU and Kansas.

Woodson is optimistic that the team's recent struggles will help them moving forward if the nucleus of the team stays together. The Hoosiers only have two players (Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker) who are out of eligiblity after this season.

"Not making shot, not making free throws, critical turnovers at critical times, not getting the key rebound, all of that is just newness I think," Woodson said. "This team the last two years didn't do that a lot of times. If we jumped on a team, we were able to sustain it and play it all the way to the end and not play in spurts. I like to think as the years go by and we continue to grow, if we are able to keep everybody together, you won't have that."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball's Mike Woodson on coaching future: 'I feel good'