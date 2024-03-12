Indiana basketball's Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau earn All-Big Ten honors

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media and third team by the coaches.

He was also selected to the All-Defensive Team. He's the fourth player in program history — and first since 2005-06 — to be named to the All-Defensive Team.

Malik Reneau earned honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media.

Ware, who closed out the regular season with a dominant performance against Michigan State, was Indiana's leading scorer this season with 16.1 points per game (11th in the Big Ten) while shooting 59.9% from the field. He was also IU's leading rebounder with 9.8 rebounds per game (second in the Big Ten).

He had 14 double-doubles and had scored 20 or more points in 10 games.

He was one of the most impactful transfers in the country after averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds a game as a true freshman for Oregon.

Reneau averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, all career-best numbers for the sophomore out of Montverde Academy. He's played in all 76 of IU's games in his first two seasons. He had a career-best performance in a win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 29 when he had 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

2023-24 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Coaches)

FIRST TEAM

ZACH EDEY, PURDUE

BOO BUIE, NORTHWESTERN

Terrance Shannon Jr., Illinois

Braden Smith, Purdue

Marcus Domask, Illinois

SECOND TEAM

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

AJ Storr, Wisconsin

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Tony Perkins, Iowa

THIRD TEAM

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

HONORABLE MENTION

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois; Malik Reneau, Indiana; Owen Freeman, Iowa; Donta Scott, Maryland; Julian Reese, Maryland; Malik Hall, Michigan State; A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State; Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota; Jamison Battle, Ohio State; Bruce Thornton, Ohio State; Nick Kern Jr., Penn State; Qudus Wahab, Penn State; Mason Gillis, Purdue; Lance Jones, Purdue; Fletcher Loyer, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

2023-24 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Media)

FIRST TEAM

ZACH EDEY, PURDUE

BOO BUIE, NORTHWESTERN

Terrance Shannon Jr., Illinois

Braden Smith, Purdue

Jahmir Young, Maryland

SECOND TEAM

Marcus Domask, Illinois

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

AJ Storr, Wisconsin

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

THIRD TEAM

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

HONORABLE MENTION

Malik Reneau, Indiana; Josh Dix, Iowa; Owen Freeman, Iowa; Ben Krikke, Iowa; Tony Perkins, Iowa; Julian Reese, Maryland; Malik Hall, Michigan State; A.J. Hoggard; Michigan State; Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota; Rienk Mast, Nebraska; Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern; Jamison Battle, Ohio State; Lance Jones, Purdue; Fletcher Loyer, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

