Indiana basketball's Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau earn All-Big Ten honors

Michael Niziolek, The Herald-Times
·3 min read

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media and third team by the coaches.

He was also selected to the All-Defensive Team. He's the fourth player in program history — and first since 2005-06 — to be named to the All-Defensive Team.

Malik Reneau earned honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media.

More: Indiana basketball: Mackenzie Mgbako wins Big Ten co-freshman of the year

Ware, who closed out the regular season with a dominant performance against Michigan State, was Indiana's leading scorer this season with 16.1 points per game (11th in the Big Ten) while shooting 59.9% from the field. He was also IU's leading rebounder with 9.8 rebounds per game (second in the Big Ten).

He had 14 double-doubles and had scored 20 or more points in 10 games.

He was one of the most impactful transfers in the country after averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds a game as a true freshman for Oregon.

Reneau averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, all career-best numbers for the sophomore out of Montverde Academy. He's played in all 76 of IU's games in his first two seasons. He had a career-best performance in a win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 29 when he had 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

More: Indiana basketball gets a bye in 2024 Big Ten tournament

2023-24 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Coaches)

FIRST TEAM

  • ZACH EDEY, PURDUE

  • BOO BUIE, NORTHWESTERN

  • Terrance Shannon Jr., Illinois

  • Braden Smith, Purdue

  • Marcus Domask, Illinois

SECOND TEAM

  • Tyson Walker, Michigan State

  • AJ Storr, Wisconsin

  • Jahmir Young, Maryland

  • Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

  • Tony Perkins, Iowa

THIRD TEAM

  • Payton Sandfort, Iowa

  • Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

  • Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

  • Kel’el Ware, Indiana

  • Rienk Mast, Nebraska

  • Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

HONORABLE MENTION

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois; Malik Reneau, Indiana; Owen Freeman, Iowa; Donta Scott, Maryland; Julian Reese, Maryland; Malik Hall, Michigan State; A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State; Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota; Jamison Battle, Ohio State; Bruce Thornton, Ohio State; Nick Kern Jr., Penn State; Qudus Wahab, Penn State; Mason Gillis, Purdue; Lance Jones, Purdue; Fletcher Loyer, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

2023-24 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Media)

FIRST TEAM

  • ZACH EDEY, PURDUE

  • BOO BUIE, NORTHWESTERN

  • Terrance Shannon Jr., Illinois

  • Braden Smith, Purdue

  • Jahmir Young, Maryland

SECOND TEAM

  • Marcus Domask, Illinois

  • Tyson Walker, Michigan State

  • Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

  • AJ Storr, Wisconsin

  • Kel’el Ware, Indiana

THIRD TEAM

  • Payton Sandfort, Iowa

  • Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

  • Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

  • Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

  • Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

HONORABLE MENTION

Malik Reneau, Indiana; Josh Dix, Iowa; Owen Freeman, Iowa; Ben Krikke, Iowa; Tony Perkins, Iowa; Julian Reese, Maryland; Malik Hall, Michigan State; A.J. Hoggard; Michigan State; Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota; Rienk Mast, Nebraska; Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern; Jamison Battle, Ohio State; Lance Jones, Purdue; Fletcher Loyer, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU basketball's Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau earn All-Big Ten recognition