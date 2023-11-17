Indiana basketball's Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau put away Wright State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball's talented frontcourt tandem of Kel’el Ware and Malik Reneau were too much to handle for Wright State.

They dominated in the paint and their success down the stretch enabled the Hoosiers to pull away with a XXXX win.

Ware put an exclamation point on the win with an alley-oop from Gabe Cupps with 41.6 seconds to go

He led IU with career-high 22 points (9 of 11) and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double while Reneau had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Reneau scored on back-to-back hook shots right in front of the rim on post ups after the Raiders cut an 11 point lead to four in the second half with 8:28 to go in the game and Ware added six points in the final five minutes.

Wright State also had a hard time attacking the basket with Ware in the paint and found him nearly impossible to block out down the stretch.

Indiana had chances in both the first and second half to turn the game into a blowout, but didn't shoot well enough from the free throw line (18 of 30) and continue to have defensive lapses guarding out on the perimeter.

Indiana got the fast start that eluded them in the first two games. The starters made six of their first seven shots while freshman Mackenzie Mgbako got in a groove with more points in the first six minutes, 7, than he had in the first two games combined.

The Hoosiers played with pace and got their bigs (Kel’el Ware and Malik Reneau) involved early. Trey Galloway was also much more aggressive on the offensive end of the court than he had been all season and was rewarded with four trips to the free throw line.

He finished the game with 15 points and six assists.

They shot the ball well throughout the half — they went into halftime shooting 66.7% percent — and led by as many as 15 points, but IU’s defensive intensity faded in the final 10 minutes before the break.

Wright State guards Alex Huibregtse and Andrew Welage hit a barrage of 3-pointers to help cut Indiana’s lead to 50-48 with 1:44 left in the half. Welage was 4 for 4 from deep going into halftime and Huibregtse was 3 of 5.

Welage led all scorers with 25 points and was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball pulls away late in 89-80 win over Wright State