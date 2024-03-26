Indiana basketball's Kel'el Ware declares for 2024 NBA Draft

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday.

Ware led the Hoosiers with 15.9 points (58.6%), 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game and earned All-Big Ten honors from the coaches (third team) and media (second team). He was second in the conference with 15 double-doubles.

He was the only other player in the Big Ten alongside Purdue center Zach Edey to average at least 15 points and nine rebounds.

The latest draft projections from USA Today (No. 25), Sporting News (No. 24) and Bleacher Report (No. 16) have the 7-foot-0 center going in the first round. He's represented by Creative Arts Agency.

Ware is a former five-star recruit and McDonalds All-American who signed with Oregon coming out of North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Oregon coach Dana Altman publicly criticized Ware for his lack of effort as a true freshman and kept him on the bench for long stretches during conference play that season.

He pushed past some early ups-and-downs in Bloomington to close out the year as a dominant force in the paint that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said ate his team alive. Ware averaged 21.6 points and 12.6 rebounds during IU's six-game win streak late in the year.

"It's like night and day from the time we got him to where he is today in terms of going hard and understanding that you just can't take possessions off," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "From where he was, man, he's come a long way."

Indiana is looking to produce first-round picks in consecutive years for the first time since 2013-14. Last year, Jalen Hood-Schifino went 17th overall to the Los Angeles Lakers and Trayce Jackson-Davis was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the 57th overall pick in the second round.

Ware's departure will leave Woodson with seven open scholarships to fill. Indiana had two outgoing seniors (Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker) and three players enter the transfer portal after the end of the season (CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks and Payton Sparks).

The Hoosiers already had an open scholarship it didn't fill from last season as well.

