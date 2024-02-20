Indiana basketball: Xavier Johnson may return this season, coach Mike Woodson says

Indiana basketball point guard Xavier Johnson hasn't been ruled out for the season.

Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said on his Monday night radio show he hopes the sixth-year senior can return for the closing stretch.

"I feel for him. I'm trying to keep him in a good place and good space right now. We're hoping he'll be back in the next week or two. We hope," Woodson said of Johnson, who suffered left elbow injury against Iowa on Jan. 30. He also missed all of December with a leg injury.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) screams in pain after being injured during the second half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Johnson has appeared in 14 of IU's 25 games this season, averaging 8.3 points.

Woodson said IU has suffered through Johnson's absence, thrusting freshman Gabe Cupps into an unfamiliar starting role and forcing Trey Galloway to play a lot of point guard instead of his traditional wing position.

"We've just got to get better play out front with the guards and get them comfortable," Woodson said. "We're going to need them to make their shots and make their free throws."

Woodson praised Cupps for his defensive effort against Northwestern's Boo Buie, who made just 3-of-14 from the field in IU's 76-72 loss on Sunday. Galloway had 12 assists.

The Hoosiers host Nebraska on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Xavier Johnson may return this season from injury