IU expects sixth-year point guard Xavier Johnson back in some capacity for the Hoosiers’ Big Ten restart at Nebraska on Wednesday night, IndyStar confirmed.

A regular starter when healthy, Johnson has averaged 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in six appearances. A lower-body injury sidelined him beginning at halftime of Indiana’s Nov. 26 win against Harvard.

It’s unclear how much Johnson will play. Per the Big Ten’s mandatory availability report, center Kel’el Ware and reserve forward Payton Sparks are both questionable, as is Johnson.

Only freshman guard Jakai Newton, who IU coach Mike Woodson has said might redshirt with a knee problem, was listed as out.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Xavier Johnson expected back vs. Nebraska