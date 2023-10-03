Indiana basketball vs. Purdue will air on Peacock, Fox in 2023-24

Here's how you can watch Indiana basketball vs. Purdue matchups in the 2023-24 season, according to the schedule released by the Big Ten.

The men's game on Jan. 16, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET in Boomington will be shown on Peacock.

The Feb. 18 rematch in West Lafayette is set for 8 p.m. on Fox.

Indiana basketball TV schedule 2023-24

Exhibitions on Oct. 29 (UIndy) and Nov. 3 (Marian) are on the B1G+ app. One regular season game, Dec. 29 against Kennesaw State, is also on the app.

Three games will be shown on CBS (Kansas, Dec. 16; Maryland, March 3; Michigan State, March 10) and 3 are on Fox (Ohio State, Jan. 6; Illinois, Jan. 27; Purdue, Feb. 10).

Other networks that will show IU: Big Ten Network (12 games), Peacock (5), FS1 (4) and ESPN networks (3).

Purdue basketball TV schedule 2023-24

The Boilermakers have 5 games on Fox (Dec. 9, Alabama; Jan. 28, Rutgers; Feb. 10, IU; March 2, Michigan State; March 10, Iowa), and 3 on CBS (Feb. 4, Wisconsin, Feb. 18, Ohio State; Feb. 25, Michigan).

Other Purdue games: Big Ten Network (9), Peacock (6), FS1 (4), ESPN networks (3).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Purdue will be on Peacock, Fox in 2023-24