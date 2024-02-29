Indiana basketball vs. Maryland start time, TV, stats, schedule
Indiana basketball has stayed over .500 for the season after snapping a four-game losing streak as it visits Maryland in Big Ten action.
The Hoosiers held off visiting Wisconsin despite another Malik Reneau foul out and a 20-minute fire alarm delay. IU had its best shooting night (61.7%) in 2024, including 6-of-14 3-pointers (42.9%). Kel'el Ware had a dominant performance with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.
Indiana team leaders: Reneau (16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds); Ware (15.6 points, 43.8% 3-pointers, 9.5 rebounds); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.6 points, 4.6 assists). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.
Maryland (15-14, 7-11) is coming off a loss to Northwestern. They Terrapins make 28.2% of their 3-pointers (among the nation's worst), but they shoot 24 free throws per game (top 20 in the nation) and make 72%. They also hit the offensive boards well (10.6 per game).
Maryland team leaders: Jahmir Young (20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals); Julian Reese (13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds); Donta Scott (11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds). Kevin Willard is in his second season as coach.
Indiana beat Maryland 65-53 on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Young had 20 points. The Hoosiers had 3 3-pointers and Maryland 2. IU had a 16-rebound advantage.
IU is 2-6 on the road and Maryland is 11-4 at home.
Indiana basketball NET ranking
Via the NCAA as of Feb. 29
Indiana, 105
Maryland, 69
IU basketball vs. Maryland start time
2 p.m. ET Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.
How watch Indiana basketball vs. Maryland
TV: CBS
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 381 and 971, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Saturday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
