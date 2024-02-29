Advertisement

Indiana basketball vs. Maryland start time, TV, stats, schedule

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Indiana basketball has stayed over .500 for the season after snapping a four-game losing streak as it visits Maryland in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers held off visiting Wisconsin despite another Malik Reneau foul out and a 20-minute fire alarm delay. IU had its best shooting night (61.7%) in 2024, including 6-of-14 3-pointers (42.9%). Kel'el Ware had a dominant performance with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

Indiana team leaders: Reneau (16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds); Ware (15.6 points, 43.8% 3-pointers, 9.5 rebounds); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.6 points, 4.6 assists). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.

Maryland (15-14, 7-11) is coming off a loss to Northwestern. They Terrapins make 28.2% of their 3-pointers (among the nation's worst), but they shoot 24 free throws per game (top 20 in the nation) and make 72%. They also hit the offensive boards well (10.6 per game).

Maryland team leaders: Jahmir Young (20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals); Julian Reese (13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds); Donta Scott (11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds). Kevin Willard is in his second season as coach.

Indiana beat Maryland 65-53 on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Young had 20 points. The Hoosiers had 3 3-pointers and Maryland 2. IU had a 16-rebound advantage.

IU is 2-6 on the road and Maryland is 11-4 at home.

Indiana basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA as of Feb. 29

Indiana, 105

Maryland, 69

IU basketball vs. Maryland start time

2 p.m. ET Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

How watch Indiana basketball vs. Maryland

TV: CBS

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 381 and 971, Varsity NetworkESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Saturday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

W, 69-68

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

W, 83-66

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

W, 100-87

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

L, 86-70

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

W, 71-65

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

L, 66-57

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

W, 74-62

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

L, 87-66

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

L, 91-79

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

L, 70-62

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

W, 74-68

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

L, 85-71

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

W, 76-73

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

L, 79-59

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

L, 76-72

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

L, 85-70

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

L, 83-74

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

W, 74-70

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Maryland start time, stats, schedule