Indiana basketball vs. Maryland start time, TV, stats, schedule

Indiana basketball has stayed over .500 for the season after snapping a four-game losing streak as it visits Maryland in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers held off visiting Wisconsin despite another Malik Reneau foul out and a 20-minute fire alarm delay. IU had its best shooting night (61.7%) in 2024, including 6-of-14 3-pointers (42.9%). Kel'el Ware had a dominant performance with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

Indiana team leaders: Reneau (16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds); Ware (15.6 points, 43.8% 3-pointers, 9.5 rebounds); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.6 points, 4.6 assists). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.

Maryland (15-14, 7-11) is coming off a loss to Northwestern. They Terrapins make 28.2% of their 3-pointers (among the nation's worst), but they shoot 24 free throws per game (top 20 in the nation) and make 72%. They also hit the offensive boards well (10.6 per game).

Maryland team leaders: Jahmir Young (20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals); Julian Reese (13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds); Donta Scott (11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds). Kevin Willard is in his second season as coach.

Indiana beat Maryland 65-53 on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Young had 20 points. The Hoosiers had 3 3-pointers and Maryland 2. IU had a 16-rebound advantage.

IU is 2-6 on the road and Maryland is 11-4 at home.

Indiana basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA as of Feb. 29

Indiana, 105

Maryland, 69

IU basketball vs. Maryland start time

2 p.m. ET Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

How watch Indiana basketball vs. Maryland

TV: CBS

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 381 and 971, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Maryland start time, stats, schedule