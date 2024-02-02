Indiana basketball unsure if injured starters will play against Penn State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball forward Malik Reneau and Xavier Johnson didn't practice on Thursday and are still being evaluated after suffering injuries in Tuesday night's 74-68 win over Iowa.

"At this point, I don't know," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said, of their status for Saturday's game against Penn State.

Woodson said Reneau was dealing with a right ankle injury while Johnson was dealing with an elbow injury.

"I haven't had a full deck with this team since the latter part of November," Woodson said, with a shake of his head.

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) shoits past Iowa's Ben Krikke (23) during the first half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Malik Reneau's offensive production would be hard for Indiana basketball to replace

Reneau suffered his injury in the opening minutes against Iowa. He made a brief return to the bench area only to be handed a pair of crutches that he used to get to the locker room on the opposite side of the court.

The 6-foot-9 forward has been IU’s most productive scorer this season. He’s averaging a team-high 16.0 points per game (57.9%) and 5.9 rebounds. He’s scored 20 or more points five times this season.

According to Ken Pom, Reneau has accounted for 26.3% of the team’s shots taken when he’s on the floor during conference play, a number that ranks 12th among Big Ten players.

He started all 21 games for the Hoosiers this season while averaging 28.8 minutes per game.

“This summer, you know, he put a lot of work in,” Woodson said, after IU’s win over Ohio State on Jan. 6. “Never really left campus. Got his weight down. The baby fat that he had last year has trimmed down. So you just got to tip your hat to him. He put the work in this summer and it's paying off.”

Walker played 26 minutes with Reneau sidelined against Iowa. The Miami transfer earned his first career start with the Hoosiers when Ware was sidelined before that. Payton Sparks started the other two games Ware has missed this season.

Woodson has gone with smaller lineups down the stretch in each of the last two games with just two forwards on the floor.

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson talks with Xavier Johnson (0) during the second half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Xavier Johnson has already missed seven games this season

Johnson suffered a left arm injury in the final minutes of a 74-68 win over Iowa on Tuesday night. He took a hard fall driving to the basket and went right back to the locker room.

He had to be replaced at the free throw line by Trey Galloway.

Johnson missed 24 games last season with a right foot injury. After receiving a medical waiver for an additional year of eligibility, he suffered a left foot injury against Harvard on Nov. 26 that sidelined him for seven games.

He committed a flagrant foul in his second game back — he delivered a low blow and was ejected against Rutgers — and lost his spot in the starting lineup. He struggled in a reserve role with 10 points on 2 of 11 shooting in three games. He’s since been called for an additional flagrant foul (for shoving Zach Edey) and technical foul (for throwing a ball at Coleman Hawkins).

“He's been soul searching trying to find himself,” Woodson said, on Jan. 25.

Cupps and Leal will get more minutes with Johnson sidelined.

That’s nothing new for Cupps, who has started 10 games this season in place of Johnson and averaged 30.0 minutes per game when the guard was sidelined with a foot injury. He earned Woodson’s trust with his consistent defensive effort and intensity.

“All we're asking him to do is just put heat on the ball and maintaining it and not letting him get downhill, and for the most part he did a hell of a job doing that,” Woodson said, on Jan. 12.

While the true freshman has been reluctant to shoot the ball at times this season, he hit the go-ahead 3-pointer against Iowa with 1:26 to go.

Leal played sporadically this season until topping his season-high in minutes each of the last two games. Woodson described Leal a “true pro” after his heroics against Iowa and has consistently praised the Bloomington South alum’s veteran leadership behind the scenes.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball could be short-handed against Penn State