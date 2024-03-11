Indiana basketball: Trey Galloway caps emotional Senior Day with announcement on future

Indiana basketball guard Trey Galloway made a series of well-received announcements after a 65-64 win over Michigan State on Senior Day.

The first was that he would be back healthy for the Big Ten tournament later this week in Minneapolis.

Galloway checked out of Sunday afternoon's game with 12:54 left in the first half and didn't return. He appeared to be dealing with a lower body injury — he wore a knee brace for the first time all season — after guiding the Hoosiers to an early 20-5 lead in the first eight minutes.

"Obviously, today, not what I wanted, but I'll be back for the tournament," Galloway said. "I'll be alright, I'll be fine."

That drew a modest round of applause that paled in comparison to the standing ovation he received when he told fans that he was returning for the 2024-25 season thanks to the additional year of eligibilty that the NCAA granted collegiate athletes who were enrolled in 2020.

"The last four years have been the best time of my life, I wouldn't trade it for anything, but I don't think it's quite time for me to end that," Galloway said. "I'll be coming back next year to play for the best fans in the country, best place in Assembly Hall and the best coach in the country. I'll be back next year, let's do it."

Galloway's mic drop capped off Senior Day that included Bloomington South grad Anthony Leal making a similar announcement.

While Galloway had a down year shooting the ball particularly from 3-point range (he shot a career low 25.3%), he averaged 10.8 points and a career-best 4.8 assists per game. He also averaged a career-high 34.2 minutes in 30 starts while playing out of position for much of the year at the point thanks to injuries in the backcourt.

He started off his Senior Day speech — each of the players honored (Xavier Johnson, Anthony Walker, Leal and Galloway) addressed the crowd — by thanking a wide range of individuals attached to the program including athletic director Scott Dolson, student-mangers, his academic advisor, the training staff and assistant coaches.

He also took time to talk about his love for "every single one" of the teammates he played with and his parents.

Galloway got emotional multiple times and had to pause himself when he turned his attention to Indiana coach Mike Woodson.

"Coach Woodson, I just want to thank you so much for believing in me for all these years," Galloway said. "I know you came in and right away you helped me out. You wanted to win from day one, and that's all I wanted to do. I really love you, I appreciate you so much. I wouldn't want to have any other coach than you."

Leal also spoke pointedly about the fanbase's vocal criticism of their coach.

Galloway's moment comes as Indiana rides a four-game win streak into next week's Big Ten tournament. He made sure to mention the program's recent success in his speech as well and make it clear they hadn't given up on making a long shot run at a third straight NCAA Tournament bid.

"We're not done yet this year," Galloway said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Trey Galloway sticking with Indiana basketball for fifth season