Indiana basketball transfer portal roster changes: Who's staying, going

Indiana basketball has completed its 2023-24 season with a 19-14 record in coach Mike Woodson's third season. Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker have exhausted their eligibility. The rest of the roster can return.

The Hoosiers have no commits for next season, so they will likely be active in the transfer portal.

Indiana basketball players in the transfer portal

∎ Payton Sparks

The 6-10 junior post player averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting better from the field (50%) than on free throws (41.7%).

∎ Kaleb Banks

The 6-8 sophomore played sparingly, averaging 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Indiana basketball players returning for 2024-25

∎ Anthony Leal

The 6-5 senior guard saw more action in Big Ten play, helping the Hoosiers beat Iowa with 13 points, his only career game in double figures. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the 3-point line. He announced after the regular-season finale that he will return.

∎ Trey Galloway

The 6-5 senior guard became the de facto point guard in the wake of Johnson's injuries, producing several double-digit assist performance late in the season. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 assists, but struggled from 3-point range (25.3%). He announced after the regular-season finale that he will return.

Transfer portal priorities: What Mike Woodson needs to add to IU roster

Indiana basketball players who have not announced their intentions

∎ Kel'el Ware

The 7-0 sophomore post player averaged 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds and was IU's best 3-point shooter (44.4%). Many NBA mock drafts see him being selected in the first round.

∎ Malik Reneau

The 6-9 sophomore power forward was, at times, IU's best player, when he wasn't in foul trouble. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

∎ C.J. Gunn

The 6-6 sophomore saw spot duty off the bench, averaging 3.4 points. He scored in double figures twice.

∎ Gabe Cupps

The 6-2 freshman was pressed into the starting lineup in the wake of Johnson's injuries, averaging 2.7 points.

∎ Jakai Newton

The 6-3 freshman guard missed the season as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in high school.

∎ Mackenzie Mgbako

The 6-8 freshman forward started slowly but became a critical contributor, averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while bumping his 3-point accuracy to 34.3% by season's end. Some NBA mock drafts consider him a possible selection.

