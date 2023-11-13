Indiana basketball survives scare in win over Army thanks to Kel'el Ware's career night

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball made a simple adjustment at halftime in a close game against Army on Sunday night: get the ball into Kel’el Ware’s hands.

He scored 11 straight points for the Hoosiers early in the second half of a 72-64 win with all of those points coming near the rim.

Ware’s offensive fireworks inspired his teammates to be more aggressive with the ball and pull out a hard fought victory.

The Oregon transfer continues to be a tough matchup for opposing teams when he gets into a groove. Army big-bodied forward Charlie Peterson was no match for Ware’s athleticism and his quick first step at the top of the perimeter was a problem for anyone the Knights put on him.

Ware had a career-high with 20 points and had six rebounds. .

Indiana was able to put the game away in the final minutes when Malik Reneau grabbed an offensive rebound after Ware missed the back end of a one-and-one.

Reneau was fouled and made both of his free throws then Gabe Cupps hit a 3-pointer in the corner on the Hoosiers ensuing possession to give them a 64-58 lead.

While Indiana continues to search for a larger identity on offense, it played an impressive brand of suffocating defense.

The Hoosiers forced three shot clock violations in the second half and would’ve had two more if not for a pair of desperation 3-point shots at the buzzer that Army made from deep in the corner of the court.

Army shot less than 40% from the floor.

Before Ware took over, Xavier Johnson put the team on his back with 15 points in the first half with three assists. He accounted for two of his team’s three 3-pointers in the half and was 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

He gave Indiana a 30-29 lead with a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:07 left in the first half. It was the first IU lead since Kel’el Ware had an alley-oop on IU’s opening possession.

Indiana went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the half while Army jumped out to a 19-11 lead, its largest of the half. Much of that stretch came with Woodson’s second unit of Gabe Cupps, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks, Anthony Walker and Payton Sparks on the floor.

They struggled with simply getting shots off and turned the ball over four times (IU had nine turnovers in the half) while on the floor together.

Woodson watched the proceedings with a stoic expression while leaning against the scorer’s table with his arms folded across his chest. Indiana went into halftime up 32-31 despite no fast break points and shooting 3 of 8 from 3-point range.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Instant observations from Indiana's 72-64 win over Army