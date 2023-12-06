Indiana basketball pulls ahead in final minutes for win over Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Indiana basketball put the ball in Kel'el Ware's hands and let him go to work with the game on line at the Crisler Center.

He backed down Tarris Reed Jr. in the paint with less than a minute to go and dropped in a pretty sky hook that's been one of the team's few reliable options this season.

The basket was the decisive moment for the Hoosiers in a 78-75 victory over Michigan on Tuesday night. Ware, who blocked the inbounds pass on the final play as well, had 13 points with eight rebounds.

"After that UConn game, it kind of taught us we got to play harder," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "They smacked us in the face, and we played dearly for it. Since then we've been playing a lot better."

It was a back-and-forth affair between the Big Ten rivals, with the lead changing hands 12 times. It was also a sloppy one, with the teams combining 26 turnovers while spending much of the second half on the free line (they combined for 45 free throw attempts).

Woodson didn't hide his frustration with his team's careless mistakes. He burned multiple timeouts in the game when he was unhappy with an offensive possession.

During the second half, he threw up his hands in disgust watching Malik Reneau turn the ball over on a rare double-dribble right in front of the official. It was Reneau’s fourth turnover of the night and one of 13 turnovers.

Reneau settled down after that had made back-to-back layups with less than four minutes to go to help Indiana keep pace with the Wolverines.

"That's coach Woodson trusting in me, he's seen me do it multiple times," Reneau said. "I told the coaches if I get on the block and get enough time to go, I'm going to score. We kept going back to the block. I slowed down a little bit in the second half when they double-teamed me."

Reneau played a key role on Ware's go-ahead basket by passing the ball out of a double-team.

Ware dominated in typical fashion on both ends of the floor until he picked up his second foul with 6:53 left in the first half — he had nine points and three rebounds at the time — and he watched from the bench as Michigan erased a 28-23 deficit.

The Hoosiers turned the ball over six times on their first 12 possessions but were strong enough defensively that Michigan couldn’t capitalize. The Wolverines missed eight straight field goal attempts during an early five-minute scoreless stretch.

Indiana’s defensive intensity didn’t last when Michigan started pushing the ball up the floor in the final minutes of the half.

Freshman Gabe Cupps started a second straight game in place of injured point guard Xavier Johnson, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Woodson applauded Cupps defensive performance against Michigan guard Dug McDaniel, who finished the game with 13 points on 3 of 14 shooting (0 for 4 from 3-point range).

Woodson was also happy with the contributions he got from his bench. CJ Gunn led the way with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and four-steals in 20 minutes.

"He was great, he made shots, but defensively he was in tune and very engaging on the defensive end," Woodson said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Recap: Indiana basketball wins 78-75 over Michigan