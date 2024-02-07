Indiana basketball overcomes 18 point deficit, stuns Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Indiana basketball pulled off a stunner at Value City Arena on Tuesday night after trailing Ohio State by 18 points in the second half.

Trey Galloway threw a pass in the corner to set up the game-winning 3-pointer from Anthony Leal with 22.4 seconds to go.

The Hoosiers (14-9; 6-6 Big Ten) won 76-73 over an Ohio State team (13-10; 3-9) that's now lost five in a row and eight of its last night games.

Galloway had 25 points, six rebounds and four assists while Malik Reneau had a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Indiana basketball guard Trey Galloway never quit

Indiana went on a 10-0 run late in the second half with Trey Galloway carrying the team on his back and helped his team make it one-possession game

He scored 19 points and dished out all four of his assists in the half while playing suffocating defense on Bruce Thornton. He drew an offensive foul under the basket on Thornton as his teammate was trying to in-bound the ball to him.

Thornton tried to create some space with a shove that sent Galloway to the floor. He let out an excited scream as his teammates ran over to pick him off the ground.

The veteran guard was vocal throughout the half going from running the offense — Xavier Johnson (elbow) missed his second straight game — to calling for more defensive pressure.

Indiana's 70-69 lead with 2:46 to go was the first one since going up 10-9 less with 15:24 to go in the first half. It came after Galloway faced another turnover by face guarding Thornton out at the 3-point line.

Indiana basketball: How to (almost) lose a game in 90 seconds

The Hoosiers had a rough sequence coming out of halftime that highlighted a team battling with itself as much as their opponent.

Here’s how it looked:

Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako misses on drive to the lane, Kel’el Ware misses tip-in

Malik Reneau is called for technical foul for arguing with the officials

OSU’s Jamison Battles hit both free throws from the technical

The Buckeyes extend the ensuing possession with pair of offensive rebounds and Bruce Thornton makes a 3-pointer

Ware turns it over on the other end with an offensive foul (his third of the game)

The lack of composure came as Indiana was looking up at a double-digit deficit.

It almost got worse when Reneau came close to getting thrown out for arguing a traveling call moments later. Indiana coach Mike Woodson burned a timeout to have assistant coach Calbert Chaney settle Reneau down.

Hoosiers forgot the energy drinks back in Bloomington

If Mike Woodson was upset about his team’s lack of fire in the second half of a loss to Penn State last week, he probably didn’t enjoy watching the first 20 minutes of Tuesday’s game against Ohio State.

Indiana sleep walked the first half against Ohio State going 9 of 27 from the floor and gave up 16 points off turnovers. They went nearly four minutes without a field goal during two separate stretches and went into halftime with .806 points per possession.

The non-existent production from the bench (two points) was a problem with Ware getting into early foul trouble and sitting out the final 9:23 of the half.

It might have been worse had Ohio State not gone nearly six minutes without a field goal before halftime.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball pulls off stunning comeback against Ohio State