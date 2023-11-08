Indiana basketball officially signs five-star forward Liam McNeeley

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball announced the signing of five-star forward Liam McNeeley on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward verbally committed to the Hoosiers over Kansas. He attends Montverde Academy in Florida, but is from Richardson, Texas.

According to 247 Sports, he is the fourth-highest ranked signee in Indiana history behind Romeo Langford, Noah Vonleh and Mackenzie Mgbako. He is the No. 17th ranked player in the 2024 signing class.

Last year, he led Montverde in scoring with 12.4 points per game (49.8%) while averaging 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals. He played for the Florida Rebels in the EYBL over the summer and previously won a gold medal with the 2021 USA Basketball U16 National Team.

More: 7 thoughts on Indiana basketball’s 69-63 win over Florida Gulf Coast

“Liam is a very smart basketball player who will bring leadership, skill, and high-level shooting to our ball club," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said, in a statement. "He is a selfless player that will do everything he can to help us win games. His versatility and shooting ability really stood out to our staff throughout the recruiting process. He plays the game the right way, he is a winner, and now he is a Hoosier.”

Indiana remains among the top schools for McNeely's teammate Derik Queen. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center is ranked No. 15 in the class and has announced Indiana, Maryland, Houston and Kansas as his finalists. He is a Baltimore native with deep ties to Maryland, but hasn't set a firm commitment date.

The Hoosiers previously lost out on guard Boogie Fland, a top 20 prospect out of New York who signed with Kentucky on Wednesday.

The early National Letter of Intent signing period for Division I college basketball opened Wednesday and will close Nov. 15.

Woodson's first two classes at Indiana were both ranked in the top 20 nationally. Jalen Hood-Schifinio (No. 26) and Malik Reneau (No. 38) headlined a 2022 class ranked No. 12 in the country. The team's 2023 signing class was ranked No. 11 overall after the late addition of Mgbako.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana signs Liam McNeely, fourth-highest recruit in program history