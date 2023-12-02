Indiana basketball never trails in win over Maryland

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball players had an extra bounce in their step on Friday night for the team’s Big Ten opener against Maryland.

The Hoosiers never trailed in the 65-53 win in what was easily their best effort of the season.

Maryland didn't put up much of a fight until there was less than 10 minutes left in the game trailing by as many as 23 points. They amped up the full-court pressure and forced a series of turnovers, but never cut the lead under 12 points.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson blamed himself for the team's offensive woes down the stretch.

"It's a learning tool for me," Woodson said. "They didn't do anything any differently than they did in the first half. I thought their press the first half slowed us down a little bit. But we were still able to execute the press, and they were matching defense in the half court and we were still able to still get points and move the ball."

Indiana held the Terrapins to 36% shooting (2 of 16 from 3-point range) and won the rebound battle 46-30, its previous season-high was the 38 rebounds it had against Louisville. Kel'el Ware led the way with a team-high 18 points and 14 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double.

"Now that I know that I can do that, even if they keep sending people at me, I can find the open guys and get them open shots," Ware said.

The energy was there from the start for the Hoosiers with true freshman Malik Mgbako putting together another nice effort. For the second straight game, he scored a couple quick baskets to get into the flow of the offense. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Indiana's first double-digit lead came when Ware and Malik Reneau scored back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 16-4 with 13:51 left in the half. Woodson praised the team for matching Maryland's physical approach in the early going.

"It's going to be this way every night you jumping up in the Big Ten," Woodson said. "It won't be any easier when we go to Michigan next week. I mean, the Big Ten is tough. They let you play. If you don't come and meet the challenge, then you'll be exposed as a team," Woodson said. "I thought tonight we were the more aggressive team tonight."

The Hoosiers played without starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who sat out with the ankle injury he reaggravated in a 89-76 win over Harvard last week. Freshman Gabe Cupps got his first career start.

Galloway stepped up with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

"We've got two freshmen starting, so we've got to kind of pull those guys along," Galloway said. "It starts with me being the most experienced guy, so I've got to do a great job and do better in practice and come — leading into games, to help lead and we get into game time just be ready to go and play hard."

