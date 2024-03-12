Indiana basketball: Mackenzie Mgbako wins Big Ten co-freshman of the year

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako was named Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year alongside Iowa's Owen Freeman as voted on by the coaches in the conference.

The Hoosiers are the first team in the conference to win consecutive Freshman of the Year accolades — Jalen Hood-Schifino won the award last season — since Michigan State's Miles Bridges (2017) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (2018) did it.

Mgbako averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31 starts this season. He shot a team-high 81% from the free-throw line and 1.6 made 3-pointers. He led all Big Ten freshman in total points (377), points per game (12.2), 20-point games (3) and made free throws (82).

He picked up his play down the stretch by averaging 16.4 points and 2.6 made 3-pointers (40.9%) over IU's final seven games.

Mgbako was a late spring addition for Indiana after he requested out of his national letter of intent from Duke. The five-star prospect was a 2023 McDonald's All-American out of Roselle Catholic in New Jersey. According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he was the No. 8 ranked player in the 2023 class.

More: Indiana basketball gets a bye in 2024 Big Ten tournament

Big Ten All-Freshman Team

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Owen Freeman, Iowa

Cam Christie, Minnesota

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU basketball's Mackenzie Mgbako named Big Ten co-freshman of the year