Indiana basketball locks down Louisville in final minutes in 74-66 win

NEW YORK — Indiana basketball clamped down on the defensive end to escape the Empire Classic with a 74-66 win over Louisville on Monday.

It held the Cardinals without a field goal for five minutes down the stretch after trailing 60-53 with 7:55.

Indiana led the final three minutes after Malik Reneau threw an outlet pass off a steal to Xavier Johnson for an easy fastbreak layup.

The crowd rained down chants of “IU, IU, IU” as the Hoosiers closed out the game.

It was a hard fought win for an Indiana team that’s having a hard go of it on the offensive end. It went 1 of 11 from 3-point range — it was only the third time since 2013-14 they’ve only had one made 3-point basket — and shot under 40% for a second straight game.

The lone 3-pointer came from Xavier Johnson with 4:14 to go in the first half.

Indiana starting forwards Kel’el Ware and Malik Reneau both played with four fouls the final 10 minutes and the bench made key contributions throughout the game. Reneau scored six points and was 4 of 4 from the free throw line in the final minutes.

It was redemption for Reneau after fouling out of the opener against UConn.

More: Heavy turnout from Indiana fans makes for 'electric' atmosphere at Madison Square Garden

Hoosiers reserves break out of slump

Woodson finally got the spark he needed from IU’s second unit.

This was the first time all season Anthony Walker, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn each played 10 minutes in the first half, and those were quality minutes. Walker had a team-high nine points at the half while Banks filled up the box score with four points, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

The energy they had on defense was a key factor in holding Louisville to 30% shooting in the first half. The trio was on the floor while the Cardinals had stretches were they went 1 of 10 and 1 of 12 from the field.

They were needed just as much in the second half with the Hoosiers starters dealing with significant foul trouble. Payton Sparks had 6 of IU’s first 12 points in the half and Louisville had a hard time matching up with his physicality. He ran the floor to help IU score a couple baskets in transition as well.

Sparks blocked a shot in the first half on a Brandon Huntley-Hatfield drive to the basket that drew a huge response from the MSG crowd. Huntley-Hatfield bounced off Sparks wide 6-foot-10 frame onto the floor while the Indiana forward didn’t move an inch.

More: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson on UConn loss: 'We are not tough enough'

Indiana flirts with foul trouble again

Mackenize Mgabko set up a nice fastbreak opportunity by stealing the ball from Tre White on one of the opening possessions of the game. It was the type of effort play Woodson wanted to see from the five-star prospect, but he couldn’t build on it.

Mgbako picked up two fouls in the matter of seconds the next time down the court and went to the bench for the remainder of the half with 18:12 left on the clock.

Fellow starting forward Malik Reneau, who fouled out of the game against UConn, wasn’t far behind. Reneau’s second foul came with 11:51 to go in the first half and he spent the rest of the half on the bench.

Reneau managed to spend even less time on the court in the second half. He picked up his third foul with 18:28 left in the game and the fourth (a charge) came less than a minute after checking back in.

It’s been a recurring problem for Reneau going back to his freshman year. He held back tears after Sunday’s game when he talked about not being able to help his team down the stretch.

Woodson had no choice but to put Reneau back in with four fouls when Louisville took a 56-51 lead with less than nine minutes left.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Recap: Indiana basketball beats Louisville 74-66 in Empire Classic