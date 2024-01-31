Indiana basketball leading scorer Malik Reneau injured in first half against Iowa

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball forward Malik Reneau suffered a right foot injury in the opening minutes of Tuesday night's game against Iowa.

He was helped off the court and evaluated in the locker room area for a few minutes. When he came back to the bench area a few minutes later, he walked with a heavy limp and looked visibly upset. Reneau went back to the locker room area after Indiana assistant Tim Garl gave him a pair of crutches.

Reneau was Indiana's leading scorer this season with 16.7 points per game (57.8%) and was averaging 6.2 rebounds.

The Hoosiers (12-8; 4-5) went into Tuesday night's game on a three-game losing streak having dropped under .500 in the Big Ten conference for the first time this season. They got good news before the game with the return of starting center Kel'el Ware, who missed the previous two games with a foot injury.

Anthony Walker checked into the game for Reneau with Indiana leading 11-5.

This will be updated

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

