Indiana basketball: Kel'el Ware (foot) uncertain for Illinois game

Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware's status for Saturday's game against Illinois remains uncertain, coach Mike Woodson said Monday night.

"I hope he'll be back Saturday. I can't promise that," Woodson said on his weekly radio show.

The coach said Ware has not practiced since suffering the right leg injury that kept him out of the Jan. 19 loss to Wisconsin.

Ware averages 14.2 points and leads IU in 3-point shooting (41.7%), rebounds (9.4) and blocked shots (1.7).

