Indiana basketball hosts Wisconsin Badgers on Peacock. Start time, TV, stats, schedule.

Indiana basketball is on a four-game losing streak but hopes to turn things around at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Wisconsin in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10) are coming off an 83-74 loss to Penn State and are in 11th place in the conference standings. Earlier in the season, IU lost to the Badgers 91-79 in Madison, Wisconsin. While the Hoosiers were without Kel'el Ware, part of the spotlight was on CJ Gunn, who was ejected for elbowing Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit in the face.

Indiana team leaders: Reneau (16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (15.1 points, 41.9% 3-pointers, 9.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocked shots); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.8 points, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals).

Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6) has struggled in away games with a 3-7 record. In their last seven games, the Badgers have won just two.

Wisconsin team leaders: AJ Storr (16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds); Tyler Wahl (11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds); Steven Crowl (11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds); Max Klesmit (9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds), Zach Hicks (8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds).

Indiana basketball NET rankings

From the NCAA as of Feb. 25

∎ Wisconsin, 22

∎ Indiana, 108

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin?

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Wisconsin?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

IU basketball news

Insider: Indiana basketball is a bad team playing badly. And Mike Woodson says blame him.

Doyel: IU basketball doesn't seem to care a whole lot about IU basketball anymore. Why should we?

Larry Bird to Reggie Miller: Why Bird left Bob Knight, Indiana basketball in 1974

Talking Points: History says Indiana will give Mike Woodson more time to get things right

Indiana basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin on Peacock: Time, stats, schedule