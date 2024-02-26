Advertisement

Indiana basketball hosts Wisconsin Badgers on Peacock. Start time, TV, stats, schedule.

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Indiana basketball is on a four-game losing streak but hopes to turn things around at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Wisconsin in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10) are coming off an 83-74 loss to Penn State and are in 11th place in the conference standings. Earlier in the season, IU lost to the Badgers 91-79 in Madison, Wisconsin. While the Hoosiers were without Kel'el Ware, part of the spotlight was on CJ Gunn, who was ejected for elbowing Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit in the face.

Indiana team leaders: Reneau (16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (15.1 points, 41.9% 3-pointers, 9.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocked shots); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.8 points, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals).

Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6) has struggled in away games with a 3-7 record. In their last seven games, the Badgers have won just two.

Wisconsin team leaders: AJ Storr (16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds); Tyler Wahl (11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds); Steven Crowl (11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds); Max Klesmit (9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds), Zach Hicks (8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds).

Indiana basketball NET rankings

From the NCAA as of Feb. 25

∎ Wisconsin, 22

∎ Indiana, 108

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin?

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Wisconsin?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

IU basketball news

Insider: Indiana basketball is a bad team playing badly. And Mike Woodson says blame him.

Doyel: IU basketball doesn't seem to care a whole lot about IU basketball anymore. Why should we?

Larry Bird to Reggie Miller: Why Bird left Bob Knight, Indiana basketball in 1974

Talking Points: History says Indiana will give Mike Woodson more time to get things right

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

W, 69-68

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

W, 83-66

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

W, 100-87

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

L, 86-70

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

W, 71-65

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

L, 66-57

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

W, 74-62

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

L, 87-66

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

L, 91-79

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

L, 70-62

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

W, 74-68

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

L, 85-71

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

W, 76-73

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

L, 79-59

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

L, 76-72

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

L, 85-70

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

L, 83-74

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin on Peacock: Time, stats, schedule