Indiana basketball guard Xavier Johnson will miss game against Penn State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball starting point guard Xavier Johnson will sit out Saturday's game against Penn State with the elbow injury he suffered earlier in the week.

The sixth-year senior wore a brace on his left arm as he watched the Hoosiers warmup before the game. Johnson suffered the injury in the final minutes of a 74-68 win over Iowa on Tuesday night. He took a hard fall driving to the basket and went right back to the locker room.

After receiving a medical waiver for an additional year of eligibility, Johnson missed seven games earlier this season with a left foot injury. He missed 24 games last season with a right foot injury.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) winces in pain after being injured during the second half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The good news for Indiana is that Malik Reneau (ankle) was suited up and expected to play. He suffered an injury in the opening minutes of the game against Iowa. He’s averaging a team-high 16.0 points per game (57.9%) and 5.9 rebounds.

Reneau was in the starting lineup on Saturday alongside Gabe Cupps (in place of Johnson), Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel'el Ware.

"I'm still reaching and grabbing and scratching because we haven't had a full deck. We had it for a few minutes the other night, and then all hell broke loose. Malik goes down, X goes down," Woodson said, when asked about the injuries on Friday.

"All we're doing is just trying to work, continue to work on our rotations, things of that nature, things that some of these young guys are not used to doing to stay as solid as we can from a defensive standpoint."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana starting point guard Xavier Johnson out vs. Penn State