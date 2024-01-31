Indiana basketball guard Xavier Johnson suffers apparent arm injury

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s injury woes deepened late in the second half Tuesday, when sixth-year point guard Xavier Johnson injured his arm/wrist and had to leave the floor.

Johnson hit the ground hard after being fouled at the rim. He rolled on the ground in obvious pain before being attended to by IU’s training staff. Once he was helped to his feet, Johnson walked straight to IU’s locker room.

It was bad news for Mike Woodson’s team, the Hoosiers having already lost Malik Reneau to a lower-body injury that forced Reneau to the locker room in pain and on crutches in the first half.

