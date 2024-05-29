Indiana basketball guard Trey Galloway not fully cleared ahead of summer workouts

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball guard Trey Galloway will have to wait a little bit longer to run the floor with his many new teammates.

The Hoosiers start summer workouts on June 3, but Galloway remains sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery.

Galloway suffered a knee injury in practice leading up to the team's regular-season finale against Michigan State. He tried to play through the injury and wore a knee brace for the first time, but came out with 11:54 to go in the first half and didn't return.

He missed both of IU's games in the Big Ten Tournament.

More: IU basketball adds nonconference home game vs. South Carolina to 2024-25 schedule

"He's going through rehab," Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said, on Wednesday at Huber's Orchard and Wine ahead of an NIL event. "He's not ready not ready to play yet on the floor. We're hoping and thinking he's going to be back once the season starts."

Galloway along with longtime teammate Anthony Leal were the first two players to announce they were coming back to Indiana for the 2024-25 season. They made the announcement at Assembly Hall when they addressed the crowd on Senior Day.

"The last four years have been the best time of my life, I wouldn't trade it for anything, but I don't think it's quite time for me to end that," Galloway said. "I'll be coming back next year to play for the best fans in the country, best place in Assembly Hall and the best coach in the country. I'll be back next year, let's do it."

Woodson is hoping the depth Indiana added in the backcourt — the team signed Myles Rice (Washington State), Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford) and Luke Goode (Illinois) — will allow Galloway to play his more natural position off the ball.

More: Breaking down the top impact transfers Indiana basketball will face in 2024-25

"We had to make Gallo a point guard," Woodson said on Wednesday. "Gallo did a hell of a job for us. He grew in the area of trying to handle the balls and make plays not only himself but for his teammates."

Galloway averaged 10.8 points and a career-best 4.8 assists per game while playing 34.2 minutes (30 starts). His improved playmaking ability helped the Hoosiers win their final four regular season games. He had double-digit assists in two of those wins.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball guard Trey Galloway still rehabbing knee injury