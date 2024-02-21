Indiana basketball’s free throw woes are a ’between the ears’ problem

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson spent a good portion of his press conference on Tuesday afternoon talking about free throws.

The Hoosiers are shooting 66.0% from the line this season (ranked No. 335 out of 350 teams), down from 71% last year and 70% in 2021-22. Their recent free throw shooting woes have proved costly as they have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Indiana was 12 of 21 from the line in a 76-72 loss to Northwestern on Sunday, missed 10 free throws (12 of 22) in a 70-62 loss to Illinois and was 4 of 15 (a season-worst performance) in a 66-57 loss to Rutgers.

The Hoosiers have shot worse than 70% in eight of their 11 losses. According to KenPom, the national average is 71.7%.

“It's just a mindset,” Woodson said, on Tuesday. “I've never seen anything like it in my career. I mean, it's just a mindset that these guys got to just go up and they're free. When they give you an opportunity to go score a free bucket or a point, two points, you got to take advantage of it.”

The lone player exempt from the conversation is true freshman Mackenzie Mgbako, who is shooting a team-high 82.9% (68 of 82). He’s the only starter shooting better than 70% with IU’s top returners all performing worse than they did last season from the line.

Indiana forward Malik Reneau is shooting 64.2% (down from 71.4%), Trey Galloway is shooting a career worst 58.4% (down from 64.4%) and Xavier Johnson is shooting 71.4%, a number way off his career average (76.4%).

“It's not like these guys got bad strokes,” Woodson said. “Malik's shot is a good shot. Big fella, Ware, is a good shot. Gallo's shot is not tore up. None of the guys shots are tore up. I look at it from a mental standpoint, man, I mean, you can't be scared to step up there. It's a part of basketball. Been that way from the beginning of time.”

It’s a significant issue for this particular IU team that’s built around an inside-out approach and getting to the line more frequently than any of Woodson’s past teams. The Hoosiers’ 22.6 free throw attempts per game is ranked No. 36 in the country.

Woodson reiterated what he’s said in the past about players taking a “serious” approach in practice to free throws with the coaches making sure they get work in from the free-throw line on a daily basis.

“All I can do is keep preaching,” Woodson said. “If the shots were tore up, then that's different. Then you got to work on the mechanics and do a lot of different things in that area, but they don't have bad shots, so it's between the ears to me.”

“We just got to get these guys comfortable in making them. It's a big part of the game. You should punish teams when they put you in that position.”

