Indiana basketball 'evaluating' Xavier Johnson ahead of Big Ten opener vs. Maryland

Indiana basketball is "still evaluating" Xavier Johnson's status for Friday night's Big Ten opener against Maryland, coach Mike Woodson said Thursday.

Johnson left Sunday's game against Harvard late in the first half. He returned to the bench but didn't play in the second half, finishing with 3 points in the Hoosiers' victory.

Johnson suffered a leg injury Nov. 16 against Wright State, and had been listed as questionable in recent games.

The sixth-year player has started all six IU games, averaging 10.5 points per game and hitting 5-of-10 3-pointers. He has been the top backcourt contributor on a team that gets most of its production from frontcourt starters Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau.

Johnson was limited to 11 games last season due to a broken foot.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball evaluating Xavier Johnson injury for Maryland