Indiana basketball didn't back down against Kansas team with 'championship DNA'

BLOOMINGTON — When Indiana basketball guard Trey Galloway sat down in front of the microphone after a 75-71 loss to No. 2 Kansas, he already had a mental checklist of the mistakes he made in the final minutes.

While Galloway scored a career-high 28 points as the unlikely focal point of the offense, the senior guard was left thinking about the what-ifs.

"You got to be the more poised team and make winning plays down the stretch," Galloway said. "They did that. They were able to make winning plays. They came out on top."

Galloway was frustrated with himself for not getting through a screen on the 3-pointer Kevin McCuller Jr. hit to give Kansas a 67-64 lead with 3:29 to go. He also wasn't happy with how easily the Jayhawks got the ball into the paint to Hunter Dickinson to set up a pair of key baskets in the final minutes by the big man.

"He's going to score that," Galloway said. "I think there's a lot of things we got to clean up down the stretch because those are the guys they're going to. We got to know that."

Galloway played the entire second half before fouling out with seven seconds left and tied his career-high with 38 minutes.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson leaned on Galloway and freshman Gabe Cupps with Xavier Johnson (ankles) in street clothes and multiple starters (Malik Reneau and Mackenize Mgbako) in foul trouble.

Woodson thought fatigue set in for his starting backcourt in the second half, but Galloway wasn't interested in making any excuses.

"We can't really focus on that because, I mean, their starting five is playing a lot of minutes as well," Galloway said. "They have a lot of guys playing down the stretch with foul trouble. They'll still playing. They played a lot of minutes."

As for his offensive outburst, Galloway knew early on he would need to be aggressive with the way Kansas was dropping extra defenders down into the paint to guard Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau, and trying to prevent the ball going to them on ball screens.

Coming into the game against Kansas, Galloway had only scored double-digits in one of the team's last five games and was shooting 34.8% from the field (0 of 12 from 3-point range) during that stretch.

None of that was on his mind on Wednesday as he attacked the rim with confidence.

"I got to keep trusting my work 'cause I work hard for this," Galloway said. "I know I'm going to be able to make shots."

Woodson told reporters after the game he found nothing surprising about Galloway's career night.

"I encourage him to play hard, do the things that I think he's capable of doing," Woodson said. "I thought tonight he finally displayed that."

The disappointment of giving up a 13-point lead in the second half — IU led for 35-plus minutes — won't go away overnight. Galloway is hopeful the game will provide the team some much-needed confidence going forward.

"We got out-toughed against Auburn, and it showed in the second half, late in the first half. I think we took the right step forward," Galloway said. "Obviously we didn't get the job done today, but they're a great team right now, they got a lot of experienced guys that have been there for a while, have championship DNA."

"I think for us to learn from this 'cause, I mean, it hurts and stings, but there's a lot of good things to take away from it, too."

