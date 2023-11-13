Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson has blunt advice for Mackenzie Mgbako

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson told reporters after a 72-64 win over Army that true freshman Mackenzie Mgbako needs to "play harder" if he wants to get more minutes.

In the second half, Mgbako checked out after the first media timeout and didn't come back into the game. The same thing happened in IU's season-opener against Florida Gulf Coast. He played 16 total minutes against Army (five in the second half) and 18 minutes in his debut.

He's been in the starting lineup both games.

Mgabko had 2 points on Sunday night while only attempting two shots. He also turned it over twice, both came in the first half.

"He's got to play harder and do the things we want down on both ends of the floor," Woodson said. "That might keep him in the game."

Mgbako was a 2023 McDonald's All-American after averaging 16.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior for Roselle Catholic. He was a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 10 ranked overall recruit in last year's class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

He signed with Indiana after Duke let him out of his national letter of intent when Blue Devils forward Kyle Filipowski took his name out of the draft.

While Mgabko was arrested during the preseason on misdemeanor criminal trespass charges, Woodson opted against disciplining the forward.

"I just want to see more from Mackenzie, more from Kaleb, more from CJ, I want to see more when they are in the game," Woodson said. "If I don't feel like they are giving it to me I got to go somewhere else and get it."

Woodson relied on a three-guard lineup down the stretch with Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps alongside Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware just as he did in the team's opener. Cupps, another one of IU's 2023 signees, hit a key 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go. He had five points and two assists.

"I'm going to play guys that want to play and play the right away," Woodson said. "The last two games that small lineup coming down the stretch was pretty good for us. I don't know if we will live with it for the rest of the season, but if they keep making plays down the stretch I think it will be OK for us."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU coach Mike Woodson explains Mackenize Mgbako's lack of minutes