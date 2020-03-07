Archie Miller compares bracketologists to Sesame Street: ‘Go back to the trash can’

Archie Miller took a shot at Joe Lunardi and other bracketologists after their loss on Saturday, telling Lunardi to “go back to the trash can.” (AP/Michael Conroy)

Archie Miller believes his Indiana team has a resume worthy of the NCAA tournament, and he doesn’t care what Joe Lunardi or any other bracketologists think.

Miller, following Indiana’s 60-56 loss to No. 24 Wisconsin on Saturday, was asked about the Hoosiers’ standing heading into the Big Ten conference tournament and how he feels about their chances at earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament with a 19-12 record. Lunardi, ESPN’s main bracketologist, has Indiana sitting right on the bubble.

Miller, however, apparently didn’t like that — and decided to sound off on Lunardi and other bracketologists.

“If you watch Sesame Street and you listen to the guys on Sesame Street, it’s a children’s show,” Miller said. “Every bracketology is a children’s show. When I was in the Atlantic 10, Joe Lunardi was my best friend. He used to help me all the time. When I went to Indiana, he needed to crap on Indiana the other day just so people would watch Sesame Street, you know what I’m saying?”

Miller took one more shot as he walked off, comparing Lunardi to Oscar the Grouch.

“Go back into the trash can,” Miller said.

While Miller may have a bit of a point, as everything is speculative until the bracket is officially revealed on Selection Sunday and the Hoosiers do have several big wins under their belt, his comments certainly aren’t a good look — especially after a loss like that.

And if he doesn’t want to hear about his team sitting on the bubble anymore, there is one surefire thing he can do: Win.

Lunardi responds

Lunardi, naturally, didn’t take Miller’s comments lying down.

In his latest update on Twitter, while keeping Indiana in his “Last Four In” section, Lunardi took a jab right back.

“Meanwhile, I’ll be home tonight watching Sesame Street with Archie Miller,” he wrote.

